Texas coronavirus hospitalizations fall but remain near peak

DALLAS (AP) – Coronavirus hospitalizations in Texas fell Saturday but continued to hover near their summer peak, as health officials reported more than 2,500 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths. The state health department reports there are 10,773 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. That’s a decrease of nearly 100 from Friday when hospitalizations hit their highest number since July. Health officials have warned that holiday gatherings and travel are likely to further spread the virus. Texas Department of State Health Services data show intensive care units in several parts of Texas are nearly full.