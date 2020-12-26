Two accused of taking excess crappie from lake

UPSHUR COUNTY — Cases are pending against two men after Texas game wardens reportedly discovered they had 173 crappie over the legal limit. That’s according to our news partner KETK. In late November, game wardens in Upshur County received an anonymous tip that a large number of fish had been cleaned and dumped at Lake O’ the Pines, said information from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The investigation led the game wardens to the suspects. The game wardens seized 350 crappie fillets, which were donated to families in the area. The daily bag for crappie is 25, according to TPWD.