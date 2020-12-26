Family loses home in Christmas fire

RUSK COUNTY — A Rusk County family lost their home on Christmas day when a trash fire got out of control and set their house on fire, according to our news partner KETK. “Thankfully all members of the family and pets made it safely out of the home,” said information posted by the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. The fire broke out shortly before noon on County Road 333. When the first fire units from Henderson arrived, the fire had spread to the home and was producing heavy smoke.

“Despite extensive damage and a full roof collapse, the fast work by firefighters, in conjunction with certain home building construction elements (multiple ceilings), many of their (the family’s) belongings were able to be salvaged,” the posting said. The fire was put out by 3:45 p.m. Firefighters from Henderson, Church Hill, and Crims Chapel VFDs fought the blaze.