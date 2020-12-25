Advertisement

Over 100,000 wake up without power on Christmas as storm slams East Coast

Posted/updated on: December 25, 2020 at 12:55 pm

By EMILY SHAPIRO AND MAX GOLEMBO, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) -- Over 108,000 customers in New York state woke up without power Christmas morning after a windy storm swept across the Northeast overnight.



Outages also stretched to New Jersey and Pennsylvania.



Wind gusts reached 71 mph in Greenwich, Connecticut, 76 mph in Suffolk County, New York, and 67 mph in New York City.



The highest rain total was more than 3.5 inches in Pennsylvania. Those venturing out on Christmas Day should be wary of flash flooding.

Much of the area is under some sort of Flood hazard. Most of southern CT and NE New Jersey is under a Flood Warning with the Lower Hudson Valley and Long Island under a Flood Advisory. Stay safe if heading out this early #ChristmasMorning ! #CTwx #NYwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/g2KU4ICz71 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 25, 2020





On the back side of the storm, heavy snow fell from Buffalo, New York, to Cleveland to the mountains of North Carolina.



The Cleveland metro area saw the most snow, with 9.4 inches.



The wintery blast also extended to the South. Impressive snowfall totals were measured in Tennessee and North Carolina, where up to 6 inches accumulated.



Snow fell as far south as Georgia, where 1 to 2 inches was recorded.



The same storm system produced severe thunderstorms with two tornadoes reported in Virginia and a third reported in North Carolina.



The worst of the storm is moving through New England on Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds.



Despite the storm, many Northeast cities saw their warmest Christmas in history, from 61 degrees in Worcester, Massachusetts, to 64 degrees in Burlington, Vermont, and Scranton, Pennsylvania.



New York City to Washington, D.C., will begin to dry out and cool off in the afternoon as arctic air moves in.



Temperatures Saturday morning will fall to the 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits.



A freeze warning has even been issued for central Florida, including Orlando, where the temperature Friday night into Saturday morning could fall to 29 degrees.

