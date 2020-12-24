East Texas Crisis Center announces dates for 2021 Auto & Cycle Show

TYLER — In 2021,The East Texas Auto & Cycle Show will be celebrating 31 years. The show benefits the East Texas Crisis Center. The show brings in vehicles of all makes, from every decade, some very rare, some from car enthusiasts who own vast collections and some from those who have the one dream car or motorcycle from their youth. The organization says the show will open at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler on February 19th through February 21st. This year the show will also raffle off a fully restored 1965 Mustang, with tickets available for $10 each.