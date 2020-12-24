Volunteers step up to help family of fallen officer

TROUP — Law enforcement and fellow East Texans came together to donate their time and money to help the family of a fallen officer. Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle crash last week, when an SUV failed to yield the right of way. According to our news partner KETK, Powell, 30, was set to officiate a funeral of a three-week-old on Sunday. The sons of the former fallen Arp police officer, had a treehouse on their Christmas wish list. The East Texas Fraternal Order of Police reached out to others in uniform to help the Powell’s in their time of need.

On Tuesday, volunteers came together to complete the majority of the project in less than a day. Sponsors that stepped up in accomplishing the project include:

Zi Construction Services, LLC

Blowing Green Lawn and Landscaping

Harry’s Building Materials, Inc.

Referred Roofing and Construction

Garret Powell and Zachary Watkins with Wilderness Church