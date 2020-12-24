Texas hospital offers vaccine to pharmacists, school nurses

AUSTIN (AP) – A Houston hospital system plans to start vaccinating workers from outside its own buildings with its next phase of shots. KTRK reports that the recently approved Moderna vaccines arrived Wednesday in Houston. That cleared the path for health care officials at Houston’s Memorial Hermann Health System to begin scheduling appointments for first responders, community pharmacists and school nurses who were not included in the initial rollout of shots. Local leaders have warned Texans to avoid travel ahead of the holiday weekend to reduce spread of the virus through large gatherings.