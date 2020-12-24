Advertisement

‘S.W.A.T.’ star Shemar Moore reveals he has COVID-19

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2020 at 2:19 pm

Bill Inoshita / CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) -- S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore got something he surely didn’t want this Christmas: a COVID-19 diagnosis.



The actor confirmed he tested positive with a message on Instagram.



“I HAVE COVID!!!! Just found out moments ago…. I am gonna stay wrapping presents… Yes… I have been tested and told that I HAVE COVID!!!” he wrote.

He added that at first he thought he had food poisoning because he experienced “chills and aches.” He said he didn’t lose his sense of smell and taste and has “no cough, no runny nose.”

“I have to accept test results… I feel fine now… but I have to be responsible!!!!” Moore continued. “My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half has not been the best… but I WILL BE OKAY!!!!”

The former Criminal Minds star concluded, “This is a hard time for ALL OF US… the WORLD!!! But… I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!! Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!! MUCH LOVE!!!!”

Moore ended with the hashtag #wearamask.

It’s been a tough year for Moore. In February, he revealed the loss of his mom, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

