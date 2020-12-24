Gal Gadot defends decision to play Cleopatra in new biopic after “whitewashing” criticism

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — After facing backlash for taking on the role of Cleopatra in an upcoming film, Gal Gadot defended her decision in an interview with BBC Arabic this week.

Reporter Sam Asi asked Gadot, “Some Egyptians say that this is whitewashing. How do you respond to that?”

The Wonder Woman 1984 star, who is Israeli, replied, “First of all, if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian.” Gadot added, “We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn’t there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra.”

Gadot continued: “To me, as a people lover, and I have friends across the globe, whether they’re Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish of course, people are people, and with me, I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honor this amazing historic icon that I admire so much.”

“But you know, anybody can make this movie, and anybody can go ahead and do it. I’m very passionate that I’m going to do my own too,” Gadot added.

In October, Gadot revealed that she would be co-producing and starring the Cleopatra biopic, re-teaming with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in select theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.