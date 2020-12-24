CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Prepares for COVID Vaccine Distribution to Health Care Workers

TYLER — CHRISTUS announced Wednesday, that Trinity Clinic is prepping facilities to receive, manage and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers in the up-coming days. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all health care workers, but is not mandatory. The inoculation will be given in two doses: an initial injection and then a booster shot, 21-28 days later. Shipments are expected this week. The vaccine is provided by the government, which requires following their process for distribution. That process includes a phased approach to who will be eligible to receive the vaccine.