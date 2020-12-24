Cornyn: ‘I expect a peaceful transition of power’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The congressional joint session to count electoral votes is generally a routine, ceremonious affair. But 2020 has been anything but routine. So expect more attention than usual to the Jan. 6 join session of the Senate and the House. Texas U.S. Senator John Cornyn told KTBB, “I expect a peaceful transition of presidential power. The U.S. Constitution ensures all Americans enjoy the right to vote… More than 156 million people cast a ballot this election, and election officials and poll workers across the country have worked overtime to ensure every legal vote – whether cast in-person or by mail – is counted.”

Senator Cornyn continued, “When the U.S. House of Representatives meets on January 6th, 2021, to certify the results of the Electoral College vote, every American should have confidence in the outcome. The peaceful transition of power is one of the single greatest features of our democracy. Every four or eight years, the most powerful person in the world steps aside to allow their successor, chosen by the people, to lead. We must not allow the sanctity of our elections to be tainted by partisan politics.”