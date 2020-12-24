New restrictions likely in place through New Year

TYLER — The hospitalization numbers of people admitted for COVID-19 continue to rise in East Texas. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Trauma Service Area G (TSA-G), includes Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt. and Wood counties. TSA-G remains above a 15% hospitalization rate and, per Gov. Abbott’s order, businesses must scale back capacity to 50%. Also under that order, all elective surgeries must be postponed and bars must close. Restrictions will last until rates fall below 15% for seven consecutive days. The latest Staffed Hospital Beds with a COVID-19 patient was 543, of the 3,093 that are available.