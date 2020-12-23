TJC respiratory care grads in demand

TYLER — Many recent graduates from Tyler Junior College’s respiratory care program are finding jobs quickly. According to our news partner KETK, Hospitals continue to see an upsize of patients with respiratory needs due to the pandemic. In early December, students applied for temporary practitioner licenses while waiting for their final grades to be posted, so they could enter the workforce as quickly as possible. Five of the 15 December graduates,were hired as assistants before graduation. The other 10 grads have also received job offers.