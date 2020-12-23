Work started on Parker Creek in Marshall

MARSHALL — The City of Marshall started a series of projects on Tuesday, as part of their 2019 citizen-driven Mobilize Marshall plan. According to our news partner KETK, the Parker Creek Project, is the first to get underway. The objective is to excavate and remove all sediment and silt, providing infrastructure benefits and enhancing the appearance of the city. Parker Creek historically carries a large amount of storm water during severe weather. Parker Creek is located between Highway 80 (E. Grand Ave.) and Highway 59 (East End Blvd South).