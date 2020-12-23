Today is Wednesday December 23, 2020

Annual food drive more than doubles original goal

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2020 at 3:31 pm
TYLER — East Texans partnered with Whataburger In their holiday ornament and food drive this year to help donate over $16 thousand to the East Texas Food Bank. According to our news partner KETK, customers bought an ornaments for a dollar each. On the last day of the campaign, customers that brought in canned goods, received a free burger. All of the proceeds went to the East Texas Food Bank. Initially, the goal was to raise $7 thousand dollars. However, generous donors helped more than double that. ETFB will be able to provide more than 128,000 meals from the drive.

