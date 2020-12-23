Longview invites residents to repurpose Trees

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview is inviting residents to repurpose their “live” Christmas trees, by turning them into compost or fish habitats. The Compost Site on Swinging Bridge Road will welcome the trees, or residents can leave them on the curbside. The city is reminding community members to remove all decorations. Trees with decoration and artificial trees will not be accepted. If residents prefer to leave the tree on the curb, organizers ask you to leave 4 feet of room between the tree and the trash and recycling carts. Call 903-237-1250 for more information or click the link. https://longviewtexas.gov/2264/Sanitation—Trash-Collection.