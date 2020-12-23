Former teacher indicted for improper relationship with student

MARSHALL — A former East Texas teacher has been indicted by a Harrison County grand jury. Christopher Eppley, 36, is accused of an improper relationship between an educator and a student. Eppley, is scheduled to be in court on February 9th after being indicted. The alleged incident happened with a school child enrolled at Waskom ISD. The so-called occurrence took place when Eppley was a teacher at Elysian Fields Middle School. Eppley was arrested last March, with bond set at $75,000.