Watch three Oscar winners — Denzel, Rami Malek and Jared Leto — in trailer for cop drama ‘The Little Things’

Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — Three Oscar winners — two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, plus Jared Leto and Rami Malek — can be seen in the tense new trailer for the drama The Little Things.

In the film, Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Malek plays a Los Angeles sheriff who teams up with an unlikely partner, a local deputy played by Washington, to crack a serial killer case.

Leto, who’s pale with long, unkempt hair, looks every bit the part as their prime suspect, who is apparently harder to catch than they think. “He knew all the details, but he wasn’t within 10 miles of the killing,” a fellow cop tells Washington and Malek.

What unfolds is a cat and mouse game between the cops and the suspect. “It’s the little things that rip you apart,” Denzel’s character tells his younger partner. “It’s the little things that get you caught.”

The Little Things is scheduled for a January 21, 2021 release in theaters, and also as part of that recently-announced HBO Max release deal.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.