Inaugural ‘Tyler Gives’ provides over $200K to local nonprofits

TYLER –The United Way of Smith County hosted their first ever “Tyler Gives” online event on December 1st. More than 500 individuals came together in support of dozens of local Tyler agencies. The event was geared towards local needs in the middle of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the generous contributions, all transaction and platform fees were covered. In fact, organizers say, 100% of the donations designated to these agencies can go directly to meeting needs during this critical season.