Move over Olivia, Luna now reigns supreme when it comes to the top-viewed baby names. That's according to Nameberry , the popular baby names website. Olivia had taken the top spot on the most-viewed girls' names list for the last four years. "Our new number one girls' name, Luna, is one we expect to make the official top 10 in the coming years," Pamela Redmond Satran, the CEO of Nameberry, told "Good Morning America." "It sounds fresh and modern but it's actually an ancient mythological name. It starts with the super-trendy Lu sound. And it's got a prime celebrity connection: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend propelled Luna up the charts when they used it for their daughter in 2016." Satran said "Lu" names are gaining popularity all around. Lu names are heating up for both girls and boys. In addition to Luna; Luca, Lucian, Lucius, and yes, Lucifer, all make their Top 100 for boys. Topping the list of boys names: Milo, Atticus and Asher. While only time will tell if the most-viewed names become the actual names people end up naming their babies, the list, Satran said, "Is useful for parents who want to identify unusual names that are destined to become more popular in years to come." In addition to the lists below, Nameberry predicts Aurelia, Elodie, Cassian, and Amias will become "much more popular." Top Ten Most-Viewed Girl Names of 2020 1. Luna 2. Maeve 3. Aurora 4. Isla 5. Ava 6. Eleanor 7. Ophelia 8. Olivia 9. Aurelia 10. Eloise Top Ten Most-Viewed Boy Names of 2020 1. Milo 2. Atticus 3. Asher 4. Silas 5. Leo 6. Arlo 7. Theodore 8. Oliver 9. Felix 10. Jasper

From ‘Arlo’ to ‘Aurora,’ here are the top-viewed baby names of 2020

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2020 at 10:41 am

