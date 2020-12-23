Advertisement

‘Sex and the City’ “revisit” could reportedly happen on HBO Max — without Kim Cattrall

RCF/MEGA/GC Images(NEW YORK) -- While HBO Max already snagged the entire cast of Friends for a much-hyped reunion, sources say don't expect the same thing for a rumored "revisit" of Sex and the City. Page Six reports Kim Cattrall, who famously played sexy Samantha on the hit show and a pair of big-screen adaptations, apparently isn't willing to participate.

Last year, the show's Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker, told Entertainment Tonight she'd be up for a "revisit" by "doing some episodes" of a new Sex series, explaining, "I wouldn't call it a reboot." At the time, the actress said of the show's characters, "I'd like to see where all of them are. I'm curious, the world has changed even since the movie… technology and social media...sexual politics and the #MeToo movement...I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts."

That may be the case, but Page Six says Carrie, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda and Kristen Davis' Charlotte will likely be navigating the modern world without Samantha. While Parker has insisted there's "no catfight" between her and Cattrall, tensions between the two have apparently not thawed.

When Cattrall's brother died unexpectedly in 2018, SJP's message of condolence to her former co-star was rebuffed by Cattrall on Instagram. "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," she told Parker, adding "Let me make this VERY clear...You are not my family. You are not my friend."

That icy exchange aside, Cattrall insisted in 2018 she'd, "made an empowered decision" in her life "to end one chapter and start another," denying to interviewer Piers Morgan that her "diva demands" derailed a third Sex and the City film that was reportedly weeks from getting underway.

