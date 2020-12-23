(NEW YORK) -- Right in time for busy holiday returns, Walmart has announced a new service that the company said will make the process a bit more seamless. The retail giant is partnering up with FedEx for the first time to roll out, Carrier Pickup by FedEx, which the company says allows customers to return items purchased online from the comfort of home. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many continue to stay home and practice safe social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Walmart's latest service is said to help online shoppers make returns without the hassle of leaving their home or facing potentially long lines and crowds. To schedule a return, customers can select which items they are returning from Walmart's website or app, choose a return pickup and appointment date, pack up the items, affix a provided label and wait for a pickup. Retail rival Target has a similar policy for returning items delivered via Estes Forwarding Worldwide or FedExFreight. However, customers have to contact Target.com Guest Services to schedule a return. Walmart's Carrier Pickup by FedEx is a free service that will continue beyond the holidays. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Walmart announces new at-home return service

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2020 at 5:48 am

