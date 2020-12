iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Brooklyn 125, Golden State 99 LA Clippers 116, LA Lakers 109 TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL BYU 49, UCF 23 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 78 Kansas 79, West Virginia 65 Iowa 70, Purdue 55 Houston 76, Temple 50 Wisconsin 67, Nebraska 53 Missouri 54, Bradley 53 Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 67 Virginia 76, William & Mary 40 NC State 79, North Carolina 76 Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Scoreboard roundup — 12/22/20

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2020 at 5:28 am

iStockBy ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Brooklyn 125, Golden State 99

LA Clippers 116, LA Lakers 109



TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BYU 49, UCF 23



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 78

Kansas 79, West Virginia 65

Iowa 70, Purdue 55

Houston 76, Temple 50

Wisconsin 67, Nebraska 53

Missouri 54, Bradley 53

Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 67

Virginia 76, William & Mary 40

NC State 79, North Carolina 76



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back