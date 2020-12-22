Several E. TX institutions to receive aid for grants

EAST TEXAS — Grants were announced Tuesday for several East Texas colleges, universities and technical schools. The awards are coming from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. These allotments are for the first round of awards under the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program, of over $18 million. Reskilling grants are for Texas institutions to provide financial assistance to students and to help them cover tuition costs and other fees. Kilgore College, UT Tyler, and Trinity Valley Community College, were local schools of the forty different applicants representing 49 institutions selected. Kilgore will receive $750,000, Trinity Valley $300,000, and UT-Tyler $112,500.