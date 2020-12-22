Former Tyler councilman Ed Moore dies

TYLER — A former Tyler City Council member and community activist died Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, Ed Moore, represented District 3 from 2013 to 2019 and was mayor pro tem in 2014 and 2015. Moore is credited with championing causes that are credited with helping improve the Northwest District that he served. Moore worked 40 years at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and held key positions with the United Steel Workers including 12 years on its Executive Board. He also was active in the A. Phillip Randolph Institute, Tyler Metro Chamber, Juneteenth Association, Emmett Scott Center and the NAACP. He is survived by his wife, Lillian Jean, daughter, Rebecca, and son, Edward.