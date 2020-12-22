Prosecution dropped against 2 environmental activists

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Prosecutors say they will not pursue felony charges against two New Orleans environmental activists who left plastic pellets on the doorstep of a chemical industry lobbyist. Friday’s decision was announced by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s office. Officials say the activists left plastic pellets outside the lobbyist’s home in 2019 that had been collected from Texas bays near a plastic plant owned by Formosa Plastics. The women activists were arrested in June and one was accused of terrorizing and the other of being a principal to terrorizing. A lawyer for the activists called the charges completely baseless and said the First Amendment protects their right to protest.