Fuel prices continuing to climb

TYLER — The price at the pump continues to rise in Texas. On Tuesday, the average price in Texas increased to $1.95 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. According to our news partner KETK, the cost is up seven cents over last week. Compared to last year, the price is 27 cents less per gallon. For 284 days, the Texas statewide gas price average has been below $2. This has been the longest consecutive streak since Texans first saw $2 per gallon gas in 2005.

El Paso is paying the most on average at $2.13, while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area pay $1.83 per gallon. The nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.24, which is also up seven cents more than last week and 31 cents less than last year. Crude oil has been steadily rising since November with prices at $49 a barrel. The prices have not been this expensive since February, before the stay-at-home order was mandated across the country.