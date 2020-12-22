Advertisement

Katy Perry apologizes to Zooey Deschanel for posing as her during her “wild child” years

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2020 at 12:27 pm

Jesse Grant/WireImage for Bluprint(LOS ANGELES) -- Katy Perry tapped actress and singer Zooey Deschanel to star in her new video for "Not the End of the World" because for years, fans have bee talking about how much they looked like one another. But during an Instagram Live session Monday, Katy told Zooey that back in the day, she totally took advantage of that resemblance.

"When I first got to LA, I went to the club a lot, and I wanted to get into the club and I had no money and I had no clout. I had nothing," Katy told Zooey. "And sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club."

Zooey responded that she was aware of that, because, she said, "I'm such a goody two-shoes and people kept going, 'I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!' and I was like 'No!'"

"And then everybody kept telling me about this girl, Katy -- Katy, who looks just like you," Zooey continued. "And I'm like, 'Who is this Katy?' And then when I met you, I was so relieved because you're so pretty! And I was like, 'Oh, thank God!'"

Katy then apologized to Zooey for ruining her reputation, because, as she admitted, "I was a wild child. When I moved to LA when I was 17 years old, from 17 till about 23, when 'I Kissed a Girl' came out, like, I was turned up to 11...so I'm sorry if I misrepresented you."

During the IG Live, Katy and Zooey also discussed juggling motherhood and meditation, and Katy's fiancé Orlando Bloom also crashed the party to bring Katy a snack.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back