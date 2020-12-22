Dean recognized for 3 decades of service to Smith County

TYLER — A longtime Juvenile Services worker was celebrated Tuesday in Smith County. Sabrina Dean, has been full-time in the Juvenile Services Department since 1990. Dean started her career working in intake, now known as master control; which includes answering phones, monitoring cameras, and unlocking doors in the Juvenile Attention Center. Dean says, “Juvenile probation officers should be called ‘change agents’ because they work daily to give the kids the tools for success they need to help them make life changes to better themselves so they can get off probation successfully.”

Smith County also honored employees with anniversaries in December, including:

20 Years: Shannon Coleman, Adult Probation

10 Years: Nathan McMillan, Sheriff’s Office

5 Years: Zulema Rosales, Juvenile Services; Vicente Barrientos, Blain Beard and John McLean, Sheriff’s Office