Pedestrian killed, second seriously injured

CHEROKEE COUNTY — One person was killed and a second is listed in serious condition after being struck Monday. DPS says Troopers were called to the scene on HWY 69 at 9 a.m. Reports identify Ronald Charles Brown, 53, of Marshall, as driving next to Shane Blair Brawley, 42, of Piedmont, OK. Brown attempted to change lanes and hit Brawley. Brawley lose control of his car and it veered off the road, hitting two pedestrians walking on the side of the road. Carmen Garcia,31 and Martin Saenz Garcia. Carmen was dead at the scene. Martin is listed in serious condition. Neither Brown or Brawley were injured in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.