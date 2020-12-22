Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star NeNe Leakes asks fans to boycott show

ABC/Paula Lobo(ATLANTA) — NeNe Leakes wants fans to boycott The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

On Monday, the reality star, 53, fired off a series of tweets hoping to get people on board with her mission.

“Y’all ready to start this boycott yet?” she tweeted. “What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG! While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED…TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”

“Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs,” she continued.

In a following tweet, Leakes shared the link to a petition which hopes to hold Bravo TV, and its parent company NBCUniversal, responsible for their actions towards both herself and Married to Medicine star Mariah Huq.

“Both ladies have been greatly disrespected, under appreciated and devalued right before our eyes,” the petition reads before going on to accuse the network of “systemic racism and inequality.”

As of early Tuesday morning, the petition has garnered over 8,900 signatures. The goal is 10,000.

In a YouTube video in September, NeNe announced that she would not be a part of Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Thank you to all of you guys that have been showing me a lot of love and support as of late…” she said at the time. “I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”

Later that same month, she claimed that she was actually forced off of the reality series by Bravo.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.