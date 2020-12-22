Advertisement

‘SNL’ alum John Mulaney has reportedly checked into rehab

Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) -- John Mulaney has reportedly checked into rehab, according to multiple outlets.

The former Saturday Night Live writer and recent host, who has been open about his struggle with addiction, is currently seeking treatment at a Pennsylvania facility after relapsing, Page Six reports.

A source also told the outlet, "John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health. His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly."

"Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic," the insider explained. "He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab."

In a cover story for Esquire's September 2019 issue, Mulaney, 38, got candid about his struggle with sobriety and revealed that he started drinking at the age of 13 before later abusing drugs.

"I drank for attention," he said. "I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."

The comedian added that he "never liked" marijuana but "loved" cocaine and other prescription drugs like Vicodin. At 23, though, after going on a "bender," he got sober without the help of a treatment facility.

"I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie," he explained. "It was just crazy... But yeah... I thought to myself, 'I don’t like this guy anymore. I’m not rooting for him.'"

