By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events: NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 17 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 57 Baylor 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 42 Tennessee 102, Saint Joseph's 66 Florida St. 72, Gardner-Webb 59 Virginia Tech 84, Longwood 58

Scoreboard roundup — 12/21/20

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2020 at 5:14 am

