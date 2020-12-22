Scoreboard roundup — 12/21/20

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 17 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 57 Baylor 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 42 Tennessee 102, Saint Joseph's 66 Florida St. 72, Gardner-Webb 59 Virginia Tech 84, Longwood 58
