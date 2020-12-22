Today is Tuesday December 22, 2020

Scoreboard roundup — 12/21/20

December 22, 2020 at 5:14 am
iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 17

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 57
Baylor 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 42
Tennessee 102, Saint Joseph's 66
Florida St. 72, Gardner-Webb 59
Virginia Tech 84, Longwood 58

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

