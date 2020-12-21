Restrictions in effect for East Texas after 7 straight days above threshold

TYLER — East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations were above 15% of total hospital bed capacity on Monday, marking 7 straight days above the metric used to determine restrictions. In accordance to Governor Abbotts state order businesses will drop from 75% in-store capacity to 50%, bars close and hospitals begin putting elective surgeries on hold. The counties in RAC-G are: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. As of Sunday, recorded six consecutive days above 15%, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.