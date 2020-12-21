Former exam administrator gets probation in bribery scheme

BOSTON (AP) – A former college entrance exam administrator has been sentenced to a year of probation for her role in a college admissions bribery scheme that has ensnared wealthy parents across the nation. Niki Williams is a former employee of the Houston Independent School District. She pleaded guilty in September to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Williams was accused of taking bribes in order to allow someone to take exams in place of certain wealthy children or correct their answers. On Monday, a federal judge in Boston said it will be punishment enough that Williams has lost her job and will carry a felony conviction.