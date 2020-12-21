4th man arrested for shooting last July

TYLER — A fourth man wanted for a July shooting in Tyler was captured by police Monday morning. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Kobe Warsawth at 11 a.m. on Spring Avenue. According to Tyler Police, Warsawth hid from police, but was quickly apprehended after a quick chase. Warthsaw was charged with murder and evading arrest. Robert Robertson, Kevondus Brantley and Trey Barreau are the other three suspects who have been arrested in-connection to the murder of Draveon McCullough, who was found dead with a gunshot wound.