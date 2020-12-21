Dr. Calhoun appointed president of unified Tyler institution

TYLER — UT Tyler and UT Health Science Center at Tyler are merging to better serve East Texas. The UT Board of Regents formalized leadership on Monday, unanimously naming Kirk A. Calhoun, M.D. president. Calhoun officially takes over that role on January 4, 2021. UT Tyler and the UT Health Science Center at Tyler are merging to create a single, integrated university that will more comprehensively serve the educational, health and economic needs of East Texas. The merged university will be called UT Tyler. Regent Board Chairman Kevin Eltife, the former Mayor of Tyler, said that the merge would not have been possible without the cooperation of Calhoun and Dr. Michael Tidwell, the current president of UT Tyler.