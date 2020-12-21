Today is Monday December 21, 2020

Mahomes get most votes for up-coming Pro Bowl

Posted/updated on: December 21, 2020 at 12:55 pm
KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes continues to be the face of the NFL. According to our news partner KETK, Mahomes received the most fan votes for the upcoming pro bowl with more than 342,000. Mahomes edged out Seattle Seahawks’ Russel Wilson by just over seven thousand votes. Other top finishers were Titans running back Derrick Henry, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Mahomes’ teammate Travis Kelce. Mahomes graduated Whitehouse High School in 2013, before playing his college ball in Texas Tech.

