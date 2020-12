TYLER – D.P.S.Troopers responded to a fatal crash Sunday, a mile west of Tyler on SH 64 W. Roberto Acosta Lugo, 52, of Tyler died at the scene. Reports indicate Lugo was traveling East, when his vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a stationary piece of road construction equipment. Lugo was taken to Hilliard Funeral Home in Van. The investigation into the accident remains open at this time.