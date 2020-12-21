Harrison County fatal information release

TYLER – A two vehicle crash west of Hallsville on US 80, resulted in a fatal accident in Harrison County. Preliminary reports indicate that Valerie Helena Graves, 20, of Bossier City LA, was killed in the accident, after driving on the wrong side of the road. Graves hit a truck head-on in the westbound lane. Graves died at the scene and was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. The driver of the truck was Brice Leighton Cooper, 18, of Longview. Cooper was transported to Christus Good Shepherd – Longview in stable condition. The crash is still under investigation.