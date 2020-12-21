Christmas tree recycling begins in Tyler Dec 26

TYLER — Christmas Tree recycling in Tyler will begin on the 26th. On Monday, The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful announced two options for Christmas tree recycling in the Rose City. Residents can drop off un-decorated, non-flocked, natural Christmas trees starting the day after Christmas through Sunday, Jan. 17 in designated areas at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler. Golden Road Park is located at the intersection of McDonald Road and Golden Road. Fun Forest Park is located in the 900 block of North Glenwood Boulevard. For more information, contact Belen Casillas, Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, at (903) 531-1335 or e-mail bcasillas@tylertexas.com.