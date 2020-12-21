jfmdesign/iStock By KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News (WASHINGTON) -- Nestlé Prepared Foods said it was recalling of approximately 92,206 pounds of its Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meal products over possible plastic contamination. The extraneous materials found in the frozen prepared meals specifically contained pieces of white hard plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The 8 5/8-ounce trays of baked white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy products were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, 2020, and have a "best before" date of October 2021. The products under recall have a lot code: 0246595911 and establishment number: P-9018 on the side of the container. There have been five consumer complaints of hard white plastic inside the food, according to FSIS. Nestlé said it believes the mashed potatoes had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production. These items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide. There have been no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products, FSIS said. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider. The recall was listed as a high health risk and FSIS said it is concerned that some products may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nestle recalls some Lean Cuisine products due to reports of plastic contamination

Posted/updated on: December 21, 2020 at 11:24 am

(WASHINGTON) -- Nestlé Prepared Foods said it was recalling of approximately 92,206 pounds of its Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meal products over possible plastic contamination.



The extraneous materials found in the frozen prepared meals specifically contained pieces of white hard plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).



The 8 5/8-ounce trays of baked white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy products were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, 2020, and have a "best before" date of October 2021.



The products under recall have a lot code: 0246595911 and establishment number: P-9018 on the side of the container.



There have been five consumer complaints of hard white plastic inside the food, according to FSIS. Nestlé said it believes the mashed potatoes had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.



These items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.



There have been no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products, FSIS said. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.



The recall was listed as a high health risk and FSIS said it is concerned that some products may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



