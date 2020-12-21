Woman documents fertility journey in moving viral TikTok video of test results

nazdravie/iStock By GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- When one woman began recording her pregnancy test results each month, she never imagined how moving those videos would turn out to be. "I decided to create the video because each month when I would test, I wanted to capture my reaction to a positive. Month after month, it was negative and I was starting to get discouraged," Kara Lyn Giugliano told Good Morning America. Giugliano had been trying to conceive for about a year before she finally got a positive result. "Social media and the movies make it seem like it happens on the first try or in the first month and that's just not the case for everyone," she said. She said she wanted other women who feel the same discouragement she did to "feel seen." "We have to encourage one another and I wanted the video to give hope to those who feel like they are the only ones struggling," Giugliano said. Her baby boy is due in May of 2021. Her TikTok video has been viewed almost one million times and Giugliano told GMA the reaction has been so "supportive and loving." "I've just been in awe," she said. "I couldn't have asked for anything more. I have had so many women message me such inspiring stories and also women struggling to conceive tell me they've saved the video to give them hope on days they are feeling down. It has been the most positive thing to come out of 2020 for us and we are so grateful." Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

