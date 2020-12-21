“From the bottom of my heart, thank you”: Elliot Page thanks fans after coming out as trans

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb(NEW YORK) — Former Juno star Elliot Page has posted to Instagram to show gratitude to those who supported their coming out as trans. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Page said in a selfie post. “Your love and support has been the greatest gift.”

Page announced last month that they now identified as trans.

The 33-year-old star, shown wearing a hoodie and wire-rimmed glasses added, “Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline,” referring to Pose star Indya Moore’s TranSanta gift giving program, and another support system for trans youth.

Page concluded, “See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot.”

Jennifer Garner, Page’s Juno co-star replied, “Major, huge love to you, Elliot.”

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.