Alex Moffat takes over Joe Biden role from Jim Carey, as ‘SNL’ mocks Mike Pence getting COVID-19 vaccine

Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — Following Jim Carey’s announcement that he would no longer play Joe Biden, Saturday Night Live‘s Alex Moffat debuted as the president-elect in a cold open that spoofed Vice President Mike Pence receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m sure all Americans are excited to see me, the guy who let COVID spread everywhere, get one of the vaccines,” he said Pence, once again played by Beck Bennett.

After getting vaccinated, Bennett’s Pence joined by vice president-elect Kamala Harris — played once again by Maya Rudolph — who, when pressed by Pence about how she got into the White House, answered, “I won more votes.”

Moffat’s Biden then entered wearing a boot on his foot, referencing the recent injury he received while playing with his dog.

“You look different somehow,” Bennett’s Pence noted, referring to the recasting, to which Moffatt explained that, as in the the recent series of KFC commercials, “I’m like Colonel Sanders — every time you see me, I’m a different guy.”

Added Biden, “There’s a good chance the next time you see me I’ll be Mario Lopez.” Lopez has been cast to play Sanders in an upcoming movie about the fast food mogul.

Moffat’s Biden was getting the vaccine because Harris was worried about him, noting, “you’re already in a cast on day minus-40 in office.”

“I just want to let the American people know one thing,” he said. “You’re about to have a real leader again, and you’re going to have the most diverse cabinet in the history of American politics.”

“And I will make sure that Joe never specifies what he means by diverse,” Rudolph’s Harris added.

SNL alum Kristen Wiig hosted Saturday night’s show, with musical guest Dua Lipa.