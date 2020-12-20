TxDOT weekly road update

TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct more construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the upcoming week. Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct routine work including pothole and sign repair on roadways throughout the county. A second crew will perform bridge channel maintenance on FM 2710 two miles west of FM 14. Longview Maintenance crews plan to perform stockpile cleanup and address routine maintenance on roads around the county. TxDOT is reminding motorists to slow down and pay attention in work zones. You can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/050-2020.html for a complete rundown of roadwork planned throughout the Tyler district.