Today is Sunday December 20, 2020

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

East Texan charged in assault of public servant

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2020 at 4:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HENDERSON COUNTY — Henderson County authorities say an East Texas man assaulted a deputy Sunday morning. According to the department, Joshua Smitherman assaulted a deputy while being arrested and escaped on foot. Smitherman was first located in the Cherokee Shores subdivision, after officers received a call of a suspicious person. Smitherman was eventually located and arrested for aggravated assault against a public servant.

Advertisement

East Texan charged in assault of public servant

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2020 at 4:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HENDERSON COUNTY — Henderson County authorities say an East Texas man assaulted a deputy Sunday morning. According to the department, Joshua Smitherman assaulted a deputy while being arrested and escaped on foot. Smitherman was first located in the Cherokee Shores subdivision, after officers received a call of a suspicious person. Smitherman was eventually located and arrested for aggravated assault against a public servant.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement