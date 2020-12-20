East Texan charged in assault of public servant

East Texan charged in assault of public servantPosted/updated on: December 20, 2020 at 4:46 pm
HENDERSON COUNTY — Henderson County authorities say an East Texas man assaulted a deputy Sunday morning. According to the department, Joshua Smitherman assaulted a deputy while being arrested and escaped on foot. Smitherman was first located in the Cherokee Shores subdivision, after officers received a call of a suspicious person. Smitherman was eventually located and arrested for aggravated assault against a public servant.