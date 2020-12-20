Home repair program still available for targeted area

TYLER — The Targeted Home Repair Program is open and available to low and moderate-income owner-occupied households. The City of Tyler says homeowners in the area surrounding the new Hidden Palace subdivision at West Queen Street and North Palace Avenue could be eligible for repairs. The grants cover up to $10,000 for minor repairs to interior and exterior of homes. Low or moderate-income is defined as 80 percent of the area median income based on household size. The program is funded through the Neighborhood Services Community Development Block Grant and administered by Habitat for Humanity of Smith County. Residents can download an application online or call Deanna Gordon at (903) 595-6630 for details.