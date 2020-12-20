Feds announce operation to reduce violent crime in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal officials have announced an effort to reduce violent crime in Austin, one of many U.S. cities that have seen an increase in murders and other violent crime during the pandemic. U.S. Attorney Gregg Sofer announced Friday the creation of an operation that will focus on reducing crime through ballistics evidence, the targeting of repeat offenders, federal prosecution of the most violent and serious robbery cases and the targeting of violent crimes on military bases. Austin’s crime rate has been the focus of state and federal officials in the wake of action taken by the City Council in August to reduce its police budget in the wake of nationwide protests over racial injustice.