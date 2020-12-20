GOP’s Springer defeats salon owner who defied virus rules

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas lawmaker backed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won a state Senate runoff against a Dallas hair salon owner who was jailed for defying the governor’s coronavirus restrictions. Republican state Rep. Drew Springer defeated fellow Republican Shelley Luther on Saturday in a low-turnout special election near Dallas. Springer’s victory was as much a win for Abbott. The governor spent six figures of his own campaign dollars to ensure the defeat one of his most visible critics in his own party. Luther spent two days in jail in May for keeping her salon open despite Abbott’s shutdown orders closing nonessential businesses.